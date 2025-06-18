Crews assessing damage in Pawhuska following overnight storms

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pawhuska Police Department said crews are assessing extensive damage and the town is without power following overnight storms.

Police said crews have been working throughout the night to cut down trees, clear roadways, pick up debris, rescue individuals and address power lines.

Just a reminder, as daylight breaks, please exercise caution if you need to head out. City crews have been tirelessly working throughout the night to cut down trees, clear roadways, pick up debris, rescue individuals, and address power lines. We’re exhausted, soaked, and hungry. Help is on the way, but we kindly ask that you steer clear of any downed power lines and be mindful of the crews at work. The entire town is currently without power, and our teams are dedicated to restoring it as quickly as possible. Your patience is greatly appreciated! We’re all in this together, and now more than ever, we need the support and cooperation of our community. ~ Chief Posted by Pawhuska Police Department on Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority is heading to the area to assist with recovery.

Police said the Osage Casino in Pawhuska has opened its facilities for anyone with oxygen needs or medical emergencies to be able to access electricity.

City of Pawhuska Offices and the Pawhuska Public Library will be closed on Wednesday.