Crews respond to wildfire in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Emergency Management issued an Emergency Alert for a dangerous wildfire nine miles south of Pawhuska that quickly spread north along Highway 102.

Osage County Emergency Management said the fire started around 2:30 p.m.

The fire burned grassland and was at one point 11 miles long.

Some residents in the Pawhuska area were asked to evacuate.

“Wildfires can damage or destroy homes and other structures and injure or kill people and animals,” the Emergency Alert read. “Leave Now and travel NORTH from areas between Farrell Avenue to Lynn and Skyline to LB May. Never drive into heavy smoke.”

The Osage County Sheriff’s office said residents in the old golf course and Skyline Drive area were asked to evacuate due to the fire.

Osage County Emergency Management said roughly 50 houses were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Crews from Tulsa Fire, Hominy, Osage Hills, Fairfax, Barnsdall, and others all responded, according to Osage County Emergency Management.

Crews are expected to stay at the scene through the night to make sure the fire doesn’t rekindle.

They said airplanes with fire retardants will be coming in the morning, as well.

Osage County Emergency Management said the fire was started by high lines.