Crews setting up for tomorrow’s Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River Parks

Crews were hard at work on today, setting up for the big fireworks display tomorrow night at the 47th annual Folds of Honor FreedomFest at Tulsa River Parks.

Ryan Howell with the River Parks Authority says the fireworks will go off around 9:30 p.m.

He says it’s about a 25-minute show, with 7,000 fireworks shells.

“And fun little fact is we shoot about half those shells in the first 22-and-a-half minutes and then the other half in the last 30 seconds, and so, you want to talk about a grand finale, it’s pretty grand,” Howell said.

They do have a few rules for spectators:

No glass containers.

No personal fireworks.

No big tents or giant umbrellas that would block people’s view.

And no personal grills.

There will be lots of food trucks at both River West Festival Park on the west side of the river near 21st and Jackson Ave. and Dream Keepers Park on the east side near 21st and Boulder Ave. that will be open for business starting at 6:00 p.m.

KRMG will once again be airing patriotic music to go with the fireworks show, so be sure to tune in.

