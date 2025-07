City of Tulsa crews will work overnight on July 8 to finish concrete pours on the East 36th Street North bridge between North Mingo Road and Mingo Valley Access Road.

The city says the pours will start after midnight and will continue until the early morning with the possibility of minor delays as trucks move in and out of the site.

Construction will continue on July 10 and be finished by July 15. Drivers are asked to be careful when driving in that area and allow for extra travel time.