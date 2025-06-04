CSI Aerospace becomes the anchor company for Broken Arrow’s new business hub, Arrow Forge

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s new business hub, Arrow Forge, has been a decade in the making. Now, it has its first company lined up to come to the district.

CSI Aerospace was approved at the city council meeting on Monday. The company will serve as the anchor company for the district.

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce said they are excited to not only have this new innovative hub get its first business but also to help their mission of bringing 1,000 new jobs and economic growth to south Broken Arrow.

“It’s exciting to finally have Arrow Forge finally start to come out of the ground,” said James Bell, President and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation.

Bell said Monday night, the Broken Arrow City Council unanimously approved the economic development for CSI Aerospace, making it the anchor tenant for Arrow Forge.

“It’s going to bring together a unique combination of companies that are doing research and development and bring high-wage jobs to Broken Arrow,” said Bell.

Arrow Forge is a 90-acre hub that will be a hotspot for business innovation. It’s located near West Florence and South Olive Street.

“A decade plus process of acquiring the land, or identifying of what it is that we want to do here, even more recently, at the end of last year [and] at the beginning of this year, finding specifically [what] we want the innovation district to look like in term of the companies that are there,” Bell said.

Amber Miller is the Broken Arrow Economic Development Vice President. She said there’s nothing like Arrow Forge in the Broken Arrow area or the Tulsa region.

“This is new to our region and unlike other innovation districts that already existing and come together. This is truly a green-filled space that we are building from the ground up,” Miller said. “Our vision for Arrow forge is really a space for innovation and job growth, to foster that innovation in Broken Arrow and the region.”

CSI Aerospace is expected to make a $6.1 million investment and create 50 new jobs. Miller said the district will provide economic growth and new opportunities for people living in Broken Arrow.

“It shows you the importance of having a private public partnership and the impact it can have on our local businesses, or existing business and that job creation here in Broken Arrow,” said Miller. “We want to keep those businesses here in Broken Arrow. We want to keep the work here in Broken Arrow, but we also want to grow the economy not only in Broken Arrow, but for the region.”

Bell said this isn’t something that’s done overnight. He said they’re being intentional about Arrow Forge. Getting more companies to complete the district would take another decade, or only a few years. Although any type of business is welcome at Arrow Forge, its focus is on the aerospace industry.