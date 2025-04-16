Cyndi Munson launches campaign for Oklahoma Governor

Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson launched her campaign for Oklahoma Governor on Tuesday.

Munson was elected to the OK House of Representatives in September of 2015 and became the first Asian-American woman elected to the OK legislature.

“When I look at my life I know that Oklahoma’s leaders can help people. And I believe that a campaign should be about people” Munson says on her campaign website.

After graduating from Lawton Eisenhower High School Munson attended the University of Central Oklahoma and became the first person in her family to graduate college.

Munson worked over a decade in the non-profit community. At the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, she provided leadership programs for thousands of girls in low-income schools, juvenile detention centers and public housing.

Munson joins Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former Speaker of the House Charles McCall, Leisa Mitchell Haynes and former State Senator Mike Mazzei in the gubernatorial race for 2026. She is the only Democratic candidate so far to announce a run.