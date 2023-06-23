Dallas man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl arrested in Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man charged in the 2019 death of a 9-year-old girl.

According to TPD , officers got word that Tyrese Simmons was in Tulsa at the Sky Hotel near I-244 and Garnett Thursday.

We’re told officers tried for several hours to get Simmons to come out from his room, but he refused.

Eventually, officers fired pepper balls into the room, forcing Summons out. He was subsequently taken into custody.

TPD said the suspect’s Dallas trial was set to begin earlier in June, but police said he cut off his ankle monitor and fled the area.

We’re told Simmons is being held at the Tulsa County Jail and will be extradited back to Dallas soon.



