Dangerously cold temperatures expected in Green Country

Winter Weather Outlook 01/12 (NWS Tulsa)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa is expecting dangerous weather conditions through next Wednesday in Green Country.

According to the NWS, a low to medium chance for winter weather impacts exists Friday morning across parts of far eastern Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.

Up to an inch of snow accumulation and patchy freezing drizzle is expected in most areas, and along with rapidly decreasing temperatures behind a cold front, slick spots are expected to develop on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways.

The NWS says a cold front is on track to move through the area during the day on Saturday, bringing more gusty winds, even colder temperatures, and bitter wind chill values.

Areas north of Highway 412 are expected to see wind chill values from -5 to 10 all day Saturday, with sub-zero wind chills in most of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by early Sunday morning.

Another round of snow is expected Sunday and into Monday, according to the NWS. That brings with it the potential for blowing and drifting snow as well.

Although there remains uncertainty in both the magnitude and location of the highest amounts, there is a medium (40 to 60 percent) chance for moderate winter impacts during this time frame across a good chunk of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.



