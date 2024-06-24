Dangerously hot temperatures to persist in Tulsa metro for at least a week to ten days

Excessive heat

Extreme heat | KRMG Excessive heat (Russell Mills)

By Russell Mills

TULSA — The Tulsa metro, along with much of the central United States, will bake under an early summer heat wave as triple-digit heat indices will linger for at least a week, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Mike Lacy at NWS Tulsa tells KRMG “there’s no signs in the data over the next, you know, seven to ten days that the pattern’s going to break. So we’re gonna see this persistent ridge aloft that’s going to keep maintaining the heat over the south central plains.”

He said historically, Tulsa has its first day of triple-digit heat around July 10th, but that for the last couple of years it has tended to happen in June.

That was the case this summer, when Tulsa officially hit 100 degrees F. on June 23rd - just three days into the season.

However, Lacy cautioned against assuming that means the entire summer will be abnormally hot.

“There’s been years where we’ve had hot Junes, but that does not necessarily mean that’s going to continue through the entire summer,” Lacy noted.

He said there is a chance for a brief respite - perhaps a little bit of rain Tuesday into Wednesday - but any reduction in temperatures will be short-lived.


Russell Mills

Russell Mills

Anchor/Reporter/Show Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!