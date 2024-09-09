Daughters of a missing man in Tulsa re searching for their dad

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Chris Coulston’s family gathered at Mohawk Park to look for him and any clues that could lead to finding him.

Coulston’s daughters, Christina and Brandy, said it is out of character for their dad to go to Mohawk Park.

Tulsa Police said Chris Coulston was last seen at 10 p.m. on September 3.

Coulston’s family said they found his truck parked at the park and the doors were locked.

Christina and Brandy said his truck was towed away with a ‘no touch hold’ on it.

The family will continue to search for any lead and ask neighbors and businesses near Mohawk Park to review any video they might have.

A Tulsa Police officer told FOX23 that this was not a criminal investigation, but that detectives were handling the case.

If you have any information about this case, call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.



