David Spade to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on November 7

By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Actor and comedian David Spade will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m.

Spade is know for his time on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) from 1990 to 1995 as well as films such as “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep” where he starred alongside is SNL co-star Chris Farley and his starring role in the movie “Joe Dirt”. He also starred in television shows such as “Rules of Engagement”, “8 Simples Rules” and “Just Shoot Me” where he was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

Spade is currently a hosting a podcast called “Fly on the Wall” alongside fellow SNL alumni Dana Carvey which received the 2025 iHeart Podcast Award for Best Comedy Podcast.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale July 11.

