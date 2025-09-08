Deadly crash closes eastbound lanes of East 151st Street in Glenpool

The eastbound lanes of East 151st Street in Glenpool are closed Monday morning due to a deadly crash.
By Matt Hutson

The eastbound lanes of East 151st Street in Glenpool were closed for four hours Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

The Glenpool Police Department says it assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with the crash near East 151st Street and South Fern Street.

OHP says a 9-year-old boy was killed in the crash.

A mother and child are in critical condition after troopers say a driver hit their car while trying to avoid a semi that was turning.

Troopers are still trying to figure out who was at fault.

A school bus was also damaged by debris from the multi-vehicle crash.

Glenpool school leaders say they have counselors on campus because students did witness the crash.

