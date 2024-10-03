Deadly crash closes Highway 169 between Owasso & Tulsa

Highway 169 was shut down between Pine and 36th Street North between Owasso and Tulsa after a rollover accident involving a large truck.

The highway was shut down in both directions due to the crash with traffic backed up for several miles.

Tulsa police said officers were diverting southbound traffic off of the highway at 36th St. N. and northbound traffic at Pine.

Police told KRMG it appeared the truck was traveling north in the far right lane when it had a mechanical problem, possibly a flat tire. Witnesses said the truck swerved left and hit the wall dividing northbound and southbound traffic.

{PHOTOS}

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Deadly crash on Highway 169

TPD said the truck scraped along the wall before flipping and catching fire.

Officers said first responders were on the scene quickly, but we’re the driver had died by the time the fire could be extinguished.