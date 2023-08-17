1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Highway 51 in Coweta

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to KRMG that troopers are assisting at the scene of a deadly crash in Coweta.

According to the City of Coweta, the crash happened at Highway 51 and 101st Street.

Highway 51 was closed from Oneta Road to 257th East Avenue. 101st Street was also closed between Highway 51 and 257th E. Ave.

We’re told at least five cars were involved in the wreck.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell told KRMG one person was killed and two were injured in the crash. He said one of the vehicles involved crossed the center line.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

