Deborah McAuliffe Senner announced as official Make-A-Wish OK CEO

Deborah McAuliffe Senner has been announced as the official CEO of Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.

Senner has been serving as the company’s interim CEO since February 2024.

According to the company, Make-A-Wish has exceeded their revenue goals while also granting more wishes than any other year in the Oklahoma chapter’s history under Senner’s leadership.

“I am honored to join Make-A-Wish Oklahoma and eager to work with the talented team to advance our mission,” says Senner. “My focus will be on creating a vision for the chapter, building strategic partnerships, increasing donor support, and serving Oklahoma’s critically ill children. I am excited to collaborate with the board to increase our statewide presence. This organization has taken hold of my heart. I get to experience first-hand the magic that a wish brings to the child, the family, and the entire community.”

Before working as the interim CEO at Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, Senner was the President and CEO of Allied Arts for 21 years before she retired from the position in 2022.