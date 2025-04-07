Delaware County cold case closed following death of suspect

A 25-year-old cold case homicide in Delaware County is now closed due to the death of the prime suspect.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Ray Thomas appointed Undersheriff Joe White to assist with ongoing investigations in the office’s cold case unit.

Undersheriff White started a review of the case regarding victims Danny Oakley and Dorris Harris, who were murdered on February 21, 1996.

Firefighters found the bodies of Oakley and Harris while fighting a fire at Oakley’s home at Horse Creek on Grand Lake.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the resolution of the case on Tuesday, attributing it to the death of the suspect, Denny Ray Hunnicut on August 12, 2006.

Deputies say they have informed Harris’ family of the recent developments, but they have not yet been able to contact Oakley’s family.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information regarding any cold or active case is encouraged to call at 918-253-2700.