Dentist accused of handing out drugs in her apartment

OBN. Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics
By April Hill

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Oklahoma Dental Board, and Homeland Security Investigations served a Search Warrant at a Tulsa apartment complex near 61st and Garnett on Wednesday.

Investigators say 38-year-old Carol Marcella Gutierrez Herrera was providing dental procedures while being unlicensed and giving people drugs during the procedures.

OBN says the warrant was served as part of an ongoing investigation.

Herrera and an adult male were taken into custody and are currently being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“For someone to perform medical procedures and administer drugs in this manner is an extreme and potentially life-threatening disregard for the health and safety of the vulnerable patients in their care,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!