In Depth: SNAP suspension could impact more than 600,000 Oklahomans

A person shops for produce, which is covered by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), at a grocery store in Baltimore, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — As the federal government shutdown continues, over 600,000 Oklahomans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could see their benefits suspended beginning Saturday.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced this week the state will not be using its Rainy Day Fund to temporarily cover the lapse in federal SNAP funding.

To explain his decision, the governor cited uncertainty over whether the federal government would reimburse the state once federal operations resume.

“The federal government has said they’re not going to reimburse us, or it’s not likely, or they can’t guarantee it,” said Stitt. “So before resorting to the Rainy Day Fund, we’re going to beef up other programs we have.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, about one in five residents—roughly 617,800 people—depend on SNAP benefits to help buy groceries.

During the last fiscal year, Oklahomans spent more than $1.5 billion in SNAP benefits at grocery stores across the state, with the average recipient receiving about $183 a month.

DHS data shows that 10 percent to 15 percent of SNAP users in Oklahoma are either seniors or people with disabilities living on fixed incomes. Another 45 to 50 percent are families with children, many of whom are single-parent households or households with both parents working low-wage jobs.

The remainder are considered the working poor—Oklahomans employed in low-paying positions or between jobs.

One striking statistic shows between 4,000 and 6,000 active-duty military members stationed in Oklahoma, which is about 25 percent of the state’s total military population, qualify for SNAP benefits.

The Del City Chamber of Commerce, located near Tinker Air Force Base, recently opened a food pantry to assist military families struggling to make ends meet.

DHS confirmed in a social media post this week that any funds remaining on SNAP cards from October can still be used after the suspension begins; however, those balances will not be replenished until federal funding resumes.

The looming halt to benefits comes as food banks across the state brace for increased demand.

Federal workers who have missed paychecks during the shutdown are also turning to local food assistance programs. Friday marked the first missed paycheck for many employees and a second is expected next week if the shutdown continues.

“We are very concerned about SNAP,” said U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.). “Folks in Oklahoma are concerned about it. Our food banks and all those entities are gearing up right now.”

Governor Stitt said the state is exploring other resources, including the Department of Education and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programs to help bridge the gap for struggling families.

Oklahoma’s Democratic lawmakers are calling for a special legislative session Friday morning to discuss using state funds to provide temporary relief for SNAP recipients.

As the shutdown drags on, Oklahoma’s food banks, low-income families and federal workers alike are bracing for what could become a deepening food insecurity crisis.