Deputy hears acorn fall on patrol car and begins shootout

Florida deputy shoots at man in back of patrol car after thinking falling acorn was gunfire

A Florida man was shot at by cops after one of the deputies got scared when an acorn fell on his patrol car.

According to Vice.com the incident happened in November 2023, but the body camera video of the heated shootout is now going viral.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Marquis Jackson was handcuffed in the back of the patrol car when the deputies began firing into the car, after being startled by an acorn.

Deputy Jesse Hernandez said he heard an acorn drop onto his car, and then rolled on the ground while repeatedly shouting “shots fired!” and unloading his sidearm into the vehicle, shattering its back window.

The man in the car, Jackson, was being detained by Hernandez’s partner Sergeant Beth Roberts because he was accused of stealing a car and sending threatening messages to his girlfriend.

NBC reports Jackson says he was traumatized after Deputy Hernandez shot at him while he was handcuffed and strapped down by seat belts in the back seat.

Hernandez resigned while under investigation for his handling of the incident on December 4, according to a February 9 press release from Sheriff Eric Aden.

Ultimately, investigators concluded that Hernandez’s use of force was not justified because the only external stimulus he had was the sound of an acorn.

His partner was exonerated.



