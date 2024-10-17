Detectives with the Fugitive Warrants Unit are searching for man charged in two 2024 cases

TULSA, Okla. — Detectives with the Fugitive Warrants Unit are searching for 24-year-old Tylan Bell who they say was charged with Shooting With Intent to Kill in an April 2024 case and Assault with a Deadly Weapon from a May 2024 case.

Tulsa Police Department reported that Bell is around 5′10 and 170 pounds.

Tylan Bell (Tulsa Police Department)

If anyone has information about Bell’s whereabouts, they’re asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers are asked to reference case 2024-025995. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

TPD said rewards will be paid for information that leads to an arrest.