DHS announces changes, including new accreditation deadlines, for OK child care providers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Services, in partnership with Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness (OPSR), announced changes to the state’s child care quality rating system, including new accreditation deadlines and funding to help child care providers meet elevated standards.

These changes include revised emergency rules, extended deadlines and accreditation support aimed to help child care programs meet elevated standards, the announcement said.

“These changes aim to strengthen Oklahoma’s early child care infrastructure and support providers in meeting elevated standards,” the announcement said.

Oklahoma Human Services (DHS) previously announced that revised emergency rules now require all 5-star child care programs to obtain accreditation from a nationally recognized accrediting organization approved by Child Care Services at Oklahoma Human Services in order to maintain their current quality rating, the announcement said.

“In response to stakeholder feedback,” the announcement said, DHS will reopen the submission portal and extend the deadline for licensed providers to submit proof of either application for accreditation or achieved accreditation.

The new deadline is June 20. The original deadline was April 10.

The announcement also said providers who are unable to meet the Sept. 1 deadline for full national accreditation can request an extension in writing.

Requests must be submitted to Oklahoma Human Services by Sept. 12, 2025.

According to the announcement, child care providers who “demonstrate substantial and verifiable progress toward accreditation” will be granted an extension through Dec. 31 to meet the required standards.

The announcement also said providers who are able to demonstrate they have completed all necessary steps toward accreditation may receive an additional extension of time beyond Dec. 31, “pending final decision by the accrediting body.”

“We’re committed to ensuring Oklahoma children receive the highest quality care,” said Jaesha Quarrels, Director of Child Care Services for Oklahoma Human Services. “National accreditation is the gold standard, and these new supports and adjusted timelines will help providers meet that goal while keeping our child care system strong.”

According to the announcement, $500,000 of federal Preschool Development Grant funds will be used to help programs working toward accreditation.

“Funding will help cover self-study kits and accreditation-related materials,” the announcement said. “It will also provide access to hands-on support through regional Child Care Resource and Referral (CCRR) offices.”

“OPSR is proud to offer direct support to providers through the Preschool Development Grant,” said Carrie Williams, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness. “By partnering with Oklahoma Human Services and the Legislature, we’ve created new, realistic options for providers committed to reaching national accreditation.”

The announcement provided a statement from Representative Gerrid Kendrix, Chair of the House Administrative Rules Committee:

“I commend Oklahoma Human Services and OPSR for listening to stakeholders and developing practical, high-impact solutions,” Kendrix said. “These changes promote higher standards while giving providers a fair path to achieve them.”

Programs interested in applying for OPSR’s accreditation support can click here.

For more information about the updated emergency rules, click here.