DHS files ethics complaint against State Rep. J.J. Humphrey

OKLAHOMA — State Representative J.J. Humphrey says the State Department of Human Services filed an ethics complaint against him, claiming he did not return a file in a Payne County case.

DHS claims Humphrey did not return the file for two years. He says he has the documents proving he did.

“It simply says Representative Humphrey, we would like to arrange pick up of the files for our office, also interested in meeting at our office to review the information in these files, with that state agency, and then it says thank you for picking up the files, and they respond you’re welcome. That was done somewhere around September of 2023,” Rep. Humphrey said on Facebook Monday.

Rep. Humphrey went on to say this ordeal left him with a few questions, like why did it take two years for this to come to light and if DHS could file a complaint on him for mishandling a document he says he returned, shouldn’t one be filed on them for mishandling the same document?

Rep. Humphrey shared a correspondence he received from the ethics commission with FOX23. The correspondence says in part:

“Thank you for meeting with me earlier today. As we discussed in that meeting, a complaint has been filed against you alleging violations or Rules 4.4, 4.5 and 4.21. Please provide any information you have in response to the statements below...

You have requested confidential files and records maintained by DHS without following the statutory procedure. This morning you mentioned the right of a sitting member of the legislature to enter executive session for DHS meetings, and the supporting AG’s opinion. Please know the allegations pertain to you requesting the records/information, not your participation in any executive sessions."