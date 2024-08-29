Disgraced Tulsa attorney arrested for contempt of court

TULSA, Okla. — Disgraced Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin landed back in jail on Tuesday for contempt of court.

Durbin is accused of interrupting a murder trial while it was underway to address personal issues with the presiding judge who is a judge he recently filed a lawsuit against.

You may remember when Durbin tried to turn himself in at the Tulsa County Courthouse after he was charged with assaulting a Tulsa City Hall security guard.

Durbin was found guilty and his law license was suspended.

Besides suing the judge, he is also suing the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulsa County district attorney over that arrest last summer.

The murder trial that Durbin interrupted was for Michael Jimenez.

He is on trial, accused of killing his wife Erica Evans-Jimenez back in 2022.

Due to the interruption, the presiding judge suspended Jimenez’s start date.