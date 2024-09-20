DNA leads police to a serial rape suspect

TULSA — Tulsa police say the first rape victim came forward in March of 2022.

She told police a man in a dark-colored Mazda offered her a ride, then pulled behind a building near 21st and Sheridan and assaulted her at gunpoint.

Another woman came forward with a similar story in April of this year.

She said a man offered her a ride and assaulted her near 31st and Sheridan.

Then, just this month another woman came forward and said the same thing happened to her near 11th and Memorial.

Friday morning police took Christopher Rogers into custody.

Through DNA evidence, detectives identified Rogers as the suspect in all three cases.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charged Rogers with three counts of first degree rape and two counts of lewd molestation.