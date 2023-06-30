Doctors issue fireworks safety reminder ahead of Fourth of July weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Hillcrest Medical Center is reminding the public to be safe when handling fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

“Busiest time of the year typically. We see around 50ish visits,” said Weera Chainakul, Director of the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest.

Chainakul says they see a wide range of firework-related burns.

“We see anywhere from mild first or second-degree burns, all the way to very severe injuries that could require skin grafting or even amputation,” said Chainakul.

Doctor Chainakul says the most common fireworks causing injuries are sparklers, smoke bombs, firecrackers, and Roman candles.

He has a few guidelines to keep people safe, like having water nearby and not pointing fireworks in a person’s direction.

“Definitely don’t hold a firework when you’re lighting it for them because that can result in extreme injuries to your extremities. Definitely tie back any long hair, so that doesn’t catch fire, and secure loose clothing so that doesn’t catch fire as well, wearing close-toed shoes helps to avoid injuries to the feet and if you have a firework that doesn’t light or a dud, I would just leave that be and stop trying to light that,” said Chainakul.

If a person gets injured, Chainakul says you want to irrigate or wash the area with lukewarm or cool water, not ice cold water, and apply a nice sterile dressing, or gauze to it, and then seek immediate help.