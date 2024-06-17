Doctors Warn about Dangers of taking Ozempic to get “beach body ready”

Doctors are warning those using weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy to get beach body ready, if you’re getting these drugs inappropriately you could end up in the emergency room, according to the New York Post.

Doctors in the United Kingdom are issuing these warnings because they’re seeing lots of people misusing the weight loss drugs.

Stephen Powis — the national medical director of NHS England spoke during a conference last week, saying drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy should only be used by people prescribed them for obesity or diabetes.

Experts say there’s a need for urgent regulation or control of access of these drugs online.

According to the New York Post, a girl who was “not at all” overweight, yet was able to purchase Wegovy online, arrived in the emergency room.

She was “feeling unwell, like she was going to pass out and couldn’t stand up. She was really struggling to eat,” one doctor described.

She was treated for starvation ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition where the body breaks down muscle to use as fuel after running out of fat.

“Sadly, we are seeing serious, life-threatening complications including inflammation of the pancreas gland and alterations in blood salt levels in these patients, who were not aware of the risk they were taking,” said Dr. Vicky Price, a consultant in acute medicine and president-elect of the Society for Acute Medicine.