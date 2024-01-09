Dog escapes kennel, frees his friends, throws a party until the cops show up

By Jen Townley and Joe Kelley

The incident happened overnight at the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue facility in Tempe, where one of the dogs – King – busted out of his kennel, says founder Jodi Polanski. “The alarm went off,” she says. “It was like 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the morning. I immediately looked to see what was going on and couldn’t find anything happening, and then I saw the mess. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’” The mess had been made by King, who raided the kitchen after he failed to open his friends’ cages, Polanski says. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Because King had set off several alarms, an officer from the Tempe Police Department showed up to investigate. He managed to get King back into his cage – and he even cleaned up the dog’s mess, Polanski says. “I had no idea the officer was going to clean up,” she says. “I saw it, and I was just like, ‘Wow, amazing man that he did that.’”

