Dog groomer sentenced after animal’s death

Diego Angel

By April Hill

TULSA — Prosecutors say groomer Diego Angel killed a 4-year-old Poodle named Atlas during a grooming appointment last year at ‘Doggy Doodles Grooming’ near 81st and Harvard.

Surveillance video in the case reportedly showed Angel punching and strangling the dog.

Jurors recommended four years in prison and Monday a judge made it official.

Court records show that four years is the minimum sentence.

The businesses co-owner, Rebecca Rutherford, goes to trial in January. She’s charged with accessory and obstructing an officer.

