Dog shot and injured near 31st and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — A dog was shot and injured near 31st and Sheridan on Monday, police said.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to reports of gunshots near 31st and Sheridan just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Once on scene, the dog owner told officers she was sitting at a bus stop with her pit bull King Leonidas when a man walked by the area waving a gun around. Leo broke free from his leash and the man shot shot Leo twice, she told officers.

The man who shot Leo told officers he was walking by the bus stop when Leo ran at him to bite him. He told officers he acted in self-defense when he shot Leo, who was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said Leo was shot once in his right front leg, shattering it, and once in the back leg. Despite best efforts, the front leg will need to be amputated to ensure Leo’s survival.

Witnesses on scene didn’t see the initial confrontation, but told officers they saw an unleashed Leo attack the man.

Police said investigators will send the case to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

To contribute toward Leo’s treatment, you can donate online, through PayPal or through Venmo @OKAnimalAlliance.