DOJ: Tulsa man charged with attempting to sell weapons to Al-Qa’ida

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, a Tulsa man was charged for attempting to provide 3D printed weapons to an individual he believed was receiving them on behalf of al-Qa’ida.

The Department of Justice unsealed the complaint Wednesday after 25-year-old Andrew Scott Hastings appeared before a federal judge.

Hastings has been charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support or Resources to Designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Illegal Possession or Transfer of a Machinegun.

The DOJ said it goes back to June of 2024 when the FBI said it learned Hastings was on a social media site discussing committing acts of violence against United States civilians, reportedly in the name of global jihad.

Court records show Hastings was enlisted in the Army National Guard and held a national security clearance. According to the DOJ, Hastings traveled outside of the U.S., while still serving with the Guard, and failed to report his travel as required.

The DOJ said Hastings allegedly told others in the social media group that they needed to develop cyberspace skills and start physical training. The said there were months of discussions in which Hastings was said to have offered to provide anyone interested with pages of notes and Army manuals related to tactics and weapon making.

In a press release, the DOJ noted that Hastings said in the chats that he could 3D print firearms and that he was interested in creating a nuclear weapon. The DOJ said he even discussed the advantages of using tunnels to protect armed militants.

Along the way, Hastings started communicating with an undercover agent who claimed to have contacts with al-Qa’ida, the DOJ said. Hastings is accused of discussing 3D printed firearms, machinegun conversion devices known as “switches” and drones.

The DOJ said Hastings eventually agreed to sell 3D printed switches to the undercover agent and believed the switches would be provided to al-Qa’ida members to use in terror attacks.

Court documents, according to the Department of Justice, show Hastings was seen twice showing up at a post office to ship boxes containing 3D printed switches and other handgun parts that he thought would be supplied to al-Qa’ida.

The DOJ said in June 2025, Hastings agreed to voluntarily discharge from the National Guard.

More here