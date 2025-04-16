Donations needed after dogs found abandoned on side of road

TULSA, Okla. — A local pet adoption service needs donations after dogs were found abandoned on the side of the road.

Puppy Haven Rescue said 12 small dogs, all males, were dumped on the side of the road, likely abandoned by a breeder.

The rescue is asking for donations to help care for the dogs and get them ready for adoption. They need crates, leashes and dog toys.

There are multiple ways to donate, including through PayPal, Venmo, CashApp or by mail.

For more information on how to donate, click here.