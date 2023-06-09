Home invasion turns deadly when a suspect breaks into the home a second time

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a man is dead after breaking into a north Tulsa home, twice.

Police say they were responding to an armed robbery call around 4 am near 700 N Hudson Ave.

According to detectives, an unidentified suspect broke into the home through an open window with his gun out.

Captain Billy White says the suspect threatened the homeowner with the gun and demanded the resident give him their valuables.

According to police, the suspect then came in contact with the resident’s mother, forced her to open a safe, and stole her medication, cell phone, and the keys to her car.

Police say the suspect fled and the homeowner called 911. TPD says the residents were on the phone with 911 dispatch when the suspect returned to the home and kicked in the front door.

That is when police say the suspect was met by the homeowner’s son who was now armed with a shotgun. According to officers, the suspect was shot, fled the house, and collapsed in the street.

Responding officers transported the suspect to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives say officers found a black pistol on the suspect that turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like an authentic firearm.

Police say the investigation is still active and they have not been able to identify the suspect. Captain White says the homeowners are cooperating and it appears the shooting was in self-defense.

Authorities say, as of right now, they do not expect charges to be filed.

