Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa to host 23rd annual Buddy Walk

Tulsa Buddy Walk
By Matt Hutson

The Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa (DSAT) is hosting its 23rd annual Buddy Walk on Sunday, October 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Holland Hall located at 5666 East 81st Street.

The Buddy Walk is where people with Down syndrome invite “buddies” to walk with them and can include family, friends, teachers, co-workers or local politicians. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds to support programming for the DSAT. 90% of the funds stay at the local level.

The walk will include a quarter mile walk, entertainment, a raffle, a market, free hotdogs, ice cream, cookies, drinks and activities for the family.

“The Tulsa Buddy Walk is more than just a walk,” states Executive Director Lindsay Nozak. ”It’s a celebration of inclusion and love, and embraces the true meaning of the word ‘community’. Every step taken represents progress toward a world where individuals with Down syndrome are embraced and celebrated for their unique gifts and talents. This event not only raises vital funds to support our programs, but also shines a light on the joy and value these individuals bring to Tulsa and beyond.”

The fundraising goal for the event is $100,000. DSAT says they are $25,000 away from hitting the goal.

You can register for the event here. Registration is not required to attend, but it is encouraged.

