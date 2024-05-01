Dozens gather at Capitol to protest DHS, demand reforms

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Dozens of families were joined by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers on the steps of then state Capitol on Tuesday to demand reforms to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

In addition a growing number of lawmakers voicing concerns from their constituents, people came from across the state to demand they get their children back. Some of them no longer have criminal charges against them. Others have proven their innocence in court, but in neither of those situations was the child returned to their family and remains in foster care.

“We had no idea six years ago. We were telling our kids law enforcement is good and they’re there for your protection. DHS and all these agencies are there for your good. What a rude awakening you know? And it’s not isolated to us,” said Lisa Woolley from Wagoner County.

Lisa and her husband Bill were initially arrested on criminal charges back in 2018 when their 1-year-old grandson was found dead in his Pack ‘n Play. Experts the family hired determined the baby died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Those charges were in addition to claims made by law enforcement their 5-year-old grandson was also being abused. Charges were dropped back in 2021, but the living grandson is still in a foster home and the Woolley’s continue to face challenges in family court when trying to get him back.

“We know he wants to be back with us and he remembers us,” Lisa told FOX23 on Tuesday.

Speakers at the event Tuesday said the Woolley’s are just one of many families in Oklahoma whose children are stuck in the system despite there being no legal challenges, criminal charges or even a conviction.

“There’s thousands of families just like them all over this state,” said State Senator Dana Prieto (R-Owasso and East Tulsa). “There are actually some people who are in worse shape than the Woolley’s are.”

Organizers of the protest said the evidence and frustration is too overwhelming to be ignored and they believed more lawmakers from both parties are waking up to their cause.

“When we come to the table for help with our problems, you don’t want to help us,” said Mandy Reed, founder of Oklahomans for Children’s Rights. “So what you’ve created now is a family. We’re all family now. We’ve joined together to create change on our own. So now we have to fight the system to protect our kids.”

Reed said there is clear proof that children stuck in foster care long term are growing up to have mental health issues as teenagers and adults, and by returning children to their homes and families, the state will avoid dealing with troubled individuals when they become adults.

Some of the lawmakers at the protest said they know others they work with in the House and Senate will not touch the topic in any way, shape or form.

“If you’re coming to the building and you’re not willing to help the people who sent you here when they’re in crisis, then you shouldn’t be coming to this building at all,” said State Senator Shane Jett (R-Shawnee).

Broken Arrow State Senator Nathan Dahm (R) told FOX23 it was only recently had he seen the scope of the problem and realized it was time to get involved in any way he can. He said he tried to ask questions of DHS about specific cases and possible reforms and was turned away.

“In this I’m not standing alone. I’m not even leading the charge on this. There are other people leading the charge on this and I’m honored to stand with them when I see this type of courage,” Dahm said.

Kelly Lynn works in the court system with children in DHS custody. He said while judges are supposed to be independent eyes on cases, the system currently defaults to whatever law enforcement and DHS finds and presents.

“It’s almost a cabal where the judge just rubberstamps anything DHS says. They have so much power, and we need to limit that,” Lynn said.

In 2013, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services launched a plan to improve outcomes and performance known as The Pinnacle Plan. Last week, the agency announced three independent child welfare groups from out of the state declared OKDHS to have made great improvements in 23 of 30 areas of concern.

When it came to Tuesday’s protest the agency said:

“Oklahoma Human Services is committed to protecting the safety and wellbeing of Oklahoma’s children. Every child welfare case is different and the specific details in those cases impact decisions made by the agency, courts, District Attorneys and others who participate in any case.”

The agency went on to state that it does not decide child custody, but that is the decision of judges.

When it comes to meeting with lawmakers about specific cases involving constituents, DHS told FOX23 that this year alone it has already meet with multiple state lawmakers and the governor’s office about hundreds of cases and inquiries, but those communications are to kept confidential according to Federal privacy laws.

Oklahoma Human Services works with legislators and the Governor’s office throughout the year to address constituent concerns and assist families involved with Child Welfare Services and other programs.

Prieto said he has bills ready to make big changes to overhaul DHS, but he did not put them forward hoping the agency would make the changes on its own, especially in the way of parent’s rights. He said the agency will not meet and discuss changes with him, and he is ready to file those bills next session making major changes to the agency that more of his colleagues in both parties and in both chambers are starting to see the need for.

“I had bills this year that I held off on in good faith thinking that DHS would work with us. It appears they do not want to work with us and are not looking to reform. So I will run those bills,” Prieto said.