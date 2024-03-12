Dr. John Federline named new Superintendent of Union Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools (UPS) will have a new superintendent starting this July.

UPS announced Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Federline was named superintendent of UPS after a vote by the Board of Education.

Federline is replacing 11-year Superintendent Kirt Hartzler, who recently announced his intention to retire effective June 30, 2024.

Federline will start his new role on July 1, 2024.

Federline has served as deputy superintendent since August 2023.

He also spent time as assistant superintendent of UPS, assistant principal at the Intermediate High School and at the High School, and the principal of the 9th Grade Center, which is now the Union High School Freshman Academy.

Federline also spent 12 years as a teacher and coach at Bixby High School.

“Dr. John Federline is an extremely capable individual who has the leadership skills and familiarity with our culture necessary to drive Union Public Schools into the future,” Hartzler said. “As a Union lifer, he has personally experienced the growth, challenges and changes that have shaped the trajectory of Union Public Schools. He is an ethical and outstanding educator who is respectful of teachers and the profession and will continue to lead the district in its mission of ‘100% graduation, college and career-ready,’ I can think of no person better equipped to elevate Union’s performance in service to our students.”

According to UPS, Federline graduated from Union High School and has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Oklahoma State University (OSU). He also has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a Doctor of Education in school administration, both from OSU.

“This is such a meaningful moment for me, as so much of my life has taken place at Union Public Schools, as a student, an educator and also as a parent,” Federline said. “It is a distinct privilege and an honor to be named the superintendent of Union Public Schools. I look forward to working with our staff, community, and the Board as we continue to expand the college and career pathways and opportunities available to all our students. It is an exciting time to be a Union Redhawk!”