Driver accused of hitting firefighter twice with vehicle

It was a wild Monday for Tullahassee volunteer firefighters after a Tulsa man showed up on the scene of a house fire.

Wagoner County deputies say the home was engulfed in flames when Abram Sprenger hit a firefighter with his vehicle and knocked him down, then circled the house and hit him again.

The suspect then proceeded to back his vehicle into a fire truck that assisting firefighters were taking cover behind.

Deputies smashed Sprenger’s window and pulled him out as he continued to resist.

Deputies say Sprenger kicked a deputy in the head on the way to jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, impeding the progress of firefighters, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sprenger’s bond was set at $100,000.

The fire marshal is looking into the cause of the fire.