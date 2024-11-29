Driver accused of speeding while drunk in Collinsville

Sean Howe Courtesy: Collinsville Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

A Green Country man with an extensive criminal record now has many more complaints added to his list.

Collinsville Police say on Monday, in the middle of the afternoon, Sean Howe was going 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour construction zone.

He was stopped by an officer, who says there was strong odor of alcohol and says there were around 20 beer cans and liquor bottle on the floor, as well as a loaded revolver.

Police say Howe’s blood-alcohol level was more than 3 times the legal limit.

They also say he has a suspended driver’s license.

He’s now facing charges of DUI-Second Offense, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Speeding, and more.

