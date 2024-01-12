Driver arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal wreck in Bixby

Elliott Binney

By Skyler Cooper

Bixby police said a man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a single-car rollover crash Thursday night.

The wreck happened just before 9:30pm near 171st and Memorial, according to police.

Officers said a juvenile female was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other juveniles and an adult were also taken to the hospital, police said.

Bixby police said the driver, Elliott Binney, fled the scene and was later found roughly 50 miles away in Chectoah.

After a stop at the hospital, police said Binney was arrested for first degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death and passing in a no passing zone.

