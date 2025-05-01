Driver leaves car after crashing into south Tulsa restaurant

Cajun Ed's Crash
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A restaurant in south Tulsa suffered some damages after a car crash into the building Wednesday night.

Cajun Ed’s near 71st and Lewis posted video from their security cameras showing a white car crash into their building while spinning out.

The driver of the car can be seen in the video climbing out of the vehicle and running from the scene.

The extent of the damage is not yet determined.

Watch the video here:

Cajun Ed’s closed

Had an unfortunate accident late last night that caused damage to our building and took out our electricity. We will be closed today and until further notice while we clean up and repair! Looking forward to serving yall again soon!

Posted by Cajun Ed's Southern Scratch Kitchen on Thursday, May 1, 2025
