Driver trapped in vehicle after crash into utility pole, power lines down

Tulsa police said a driver crashed into a utility pole on Lewis Avenue north of Pine Street, causing live electrical wires to fall on to the vehicle.

TPD said the driver is trapped inside the SUV.

Officers said the driver was spotted driving “erratically at a slow rate of speed.”

TPD said the driver did not stop, but continued at a slow rate of speed over a curb and into the pole.

Lewis is closed north of Pine, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Developing story, stay with KRMG for updates