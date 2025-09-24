Drummond asks Stitt, Gatz to seek waiver from federal DBE Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking that Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Tim Gatz to seek a waiver in awarding contracts under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program. Drummond calls it “discriminatory and unlawful race-and-gender-based presumptions”.

Drummond says it is indefensible that Stitt and Gatz has so far refused to seek a waiver.

“President Trump has made clear through multiple executive orders and other official statements that his Administration will not tolerate ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ (DEI) preferences,” Drummond wrote, going on to quote from the President’s January 21 Executive Order: “Illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive and pernicious identity-based spoils system.”

In a letter sent to both Stitt and Gatz, Drummond explains the DBE Program stating that Oklahoma must set aside a portion of federal transportation funds for small businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged people. He states the regulations automatically presume businesses owned by women and members of certain minority groups qualify as a disadvantage while businesses owned by white men are denied any such presumption and are forced to compete for DBE funds at a disadvantage.

“Not only are these preferences discriminatory, they also are extremely costly to Oklahoma taxpayers,” Drummond wrote. “Because the DBE regulations shut off the vast majority of Oklahoma’s small businesses from fair access to federal transportation dollars, fewer can compete. By narrowing the pool of eligible competitors, the bidding process becomes by definition less competitive, driving up the cost of public projects. Qualified local businesses that should be fueling the State’s economy are effectively sidelined or forced to partner under less than ideal financial terms.”

Drummond says he has reviewed a breakdown of recent bid letting from ODOT that shows over $30 million in DBE goals from several projects.

Drummond has also criticized board members of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Authority for what he calls “discriminatory DEI practices” in awarding funds, calling on Stitt to remove them. He says he is not aware if Stitt has taken any action to remove the board members or to prevent these actions in the future.

“We clearly have a DEI problem in Oklahoma, but the Governor doesn’t seem interested in fixing it,” Drummond said.

You can read Drummond’s full letter to Stitt and Gatz HERE.