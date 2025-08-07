Drummond, other attorneys general seek answers on wildfire victims’ donations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond is leading a coalition of 14 attorneys general seeking information from Fire Aid regarding the $100 million that was raised for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Fire Aid was reportedly coordinating a benefit concert on January 30, which would be streamed across multiple platforms, providing a way for people to donate to the victims of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. Drummond now says numerous reports have raised concerns that fire victims have not received any assistance from Fire Aid or the frontline nonprofits and organizations it partnered with to distribute direct aid.

“In Oklahoma and across the nation we witnessed the devastation inflicted on Los Angeles County by these massive wildfires,” Drummond said. “Oklahomans are always quick to offer help. It’s no surprise that many donated to Fire Aid to provide direct relief to victims, but now we are seeing questions about whether these donations are being used as intended. As Attorney General, I will always work to protect Oklahomans and ensure that their donations are appropriately expended.”

Drummond and the coalition are seeking answers from Fire Aid President Gillian Zucker. They are asking the company to provide the number of donors and total amount of their donations for each state represented in a letter, a full explanation of its relationship with the Annenberg Foundation, copies of template grants or other agreements the organization executed or will execute with recipient organizations, descriptions of measures the organization has implemented or will implement to ensure funds directly benefit fire victims and several other items.

The other states joining in on the letter are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.