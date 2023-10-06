Drumright man critically injured in dirt bike crash

New budget lifts OHP mileage restriction

By Glenn Schroeder

In Payne County a man on a dirt bike was critically injured in a crash with a car.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 near the intersection of East Main Street and North Harmony, just east of Cushing.

OHP says Matthew Stanton, 56 of Drumright, was transported by Cushing EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

OHP indicates he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

Neither the driver or the passenger in the other car were injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.


Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

