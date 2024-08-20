Drunk man pulls gun on neighbors in argument about dogs, Tulsa Police say

A Tulsa man wound up being the one ‘caged up,’ after police say he pulled a gun on his neighbors in an argument about their dogs.

Police also say Dustin Anderson was drunk during the incident that happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday night at the Timberlane Condos near I-44 and Utica.

They say Anderson and his wife were arguing with the neighbors, because the dogs were not on a leash.

They say Anderson went inside his condo and came back out with a pistol, pointing it at the neighbors and making threats.

Police say he was arrested and is now facing charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Firearm while Intoxicated.





