DUI suspect hits car at 51st and Yale, police say

Vincent Farrara

By Steve Berg

The sparks were flying last night, LITERALLY, after a DUI suspect lost control of his SUV, Tulsa Police say.

Police say Vincent Fararra was going northbound on Yale at 51st, when he ran the light and crashed into a small sedan, and then crashed into a street sign, and then went over the median and through a parking lot, with sparks coming from the vehicle.

They say a passenger in Farrara’s SUV told police they had been drinking.

Farrara was arrested on complaints of DUI-2nd Offense, Hit and Run Injury Accident, and No Driver’s License.

Police say the driver in the sedan he allegedly hit was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!