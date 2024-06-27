Dump truck driver discovers man hiding out in RV

Broken Arrow, Okla. — An alert City of Broken Arrow employee discovered a man hiding out in an RV in a field near Northeastern State University and alerted campus police.

Dump truck driver Will Remington saw something shiny, that turned out to be an RV covered in a camouflaged tarp.

Police say Chad Hickman had parked his RV in the field Sunday after a domestic dispute and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say when they arrived, Hickman was in trouble due to the heat.

“He was already showing signs of heat exhaustion, and the sweat was almost stopping,” said NSU Police Officer Douglas Driver. “If he’d have tried to stay there all day or night, who knows? As hot as it got, it could have really been bad. He was out in a literal sauna with that tarp, trying to hide everything. It was stifling hot.”

Driver credits Remington for saving the man’s life.