The Eagles return to Tulsa with ‘Long Goodbye’ tour

The Eagles The Eagles brought their Hotel California Tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 4, 2023. (Richard Thigpen)

TULSA, Okla. — The Eagles are adding a Tulsa, OK, stop to the band’s “Long Goodbye” tour.

The Eagles will perform at BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career. Doors for all shows will open at 6 PM and the shows will start at 7:30 PM.

Presales begin on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 AM and will run through Thursday, Nov. 16 at the close of business. General ticket on-sale for these shows starts on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 AM.

During the “Long Goodbye,” the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025.