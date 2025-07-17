Early voting for Cherokee Nation District 4 run-off begins Saturday

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Early voting for the Cherokee Nation District 4 run-off election will start on Saturday.

The Cherokee Nation said early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.

The Cherokee Nation Election Commission is located at 17763 South Muskogee Avenue in Tahlequah.

Only District 4 will be voting in this run-off. You can find a complete list of polling locations for the run-off by clicking here.

For more information on the vote, click here or call the Cherokee Nation Election Commission at 918-458-5899 or 918-370-0248.

You can find the Cherokee Nation voter registration form by clicking here.