Early voting for Cherokee Nation District 4 run-off begins Saturday

By FOX23.com News Staff

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Early voting for the Cherokee Nation District 4 run-off election will start on Saturday.

The Cherokee Nation said early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.

The Cherokee Nation Election Commission is located at 17763 South Muskogee Avenue in Tahlequah.

Only District 4 will be voting in this run-off. You can find a complete list of polling locations for the run-off by clicking here.

For more information on the vote, click here or call the Cherokee Nation Election Commission at 918-458-5899 or 918-370-0248.

You can find the Cherokee Nation voter registration form by clicking here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!