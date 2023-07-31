Eastbound 71st Street closed down east of Mingo due to buckling pavement

All three eastbound lanes of 71st street are closed down just east of Mingo, after the pavement buckled, likely from the extreme heat, city officials say.

This affects about two blocks of eastbound 71st street in front of the Home Depot store.

Some chunks of crumbled pavement appeared to be jutting several inches upward at an angle, causing a significant road hazard.

City officials say a contractor has already been hired and that the outer two lanes could be open again as soon as tomorrow afternoon.

The center lane will take longer, the city says, and could be open either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.

Traffic is being detoured around the closure.

