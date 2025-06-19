EF1 tornados confirmed for Pryor and Salina Tuesday

PRYOR, Okla. — The US National Weather Service of Tulsa confirmed an EF1 tornado occurred near Pryor on Tuesday. Another confirmed EF1 occurred near Salina.

Jeremy Cantrell, the Pryor Police Chief, stated the main area of damage in the city was in the 1500 block of NE 1st Street near Cemetery Hill.

“Fairview Cemetery (north side of NE 1st Street) suffered the most significant damage and the path of the tornado appears to have traveled NE towards Old Airport Road, where damage was also reported.” Cantrell worte in a Facebook post.

Cantrell says tornado sirens were never sounded by emergency management due to National Weather Service never issuing a tornado warning.

We have reached out to National Weather Service for comment.